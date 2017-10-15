Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $117,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $966,270.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 888,999 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $134.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

