Ecofin Ltd. Purchases 179 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Ecofin Ltd. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ecofin Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Edison International by 79.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 552,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,314,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,430,000 after purchasing an additional 526,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2,416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,389,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420,049 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Edison International (EIX) traded down 2.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,282 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Edison International has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $18,098,546.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

