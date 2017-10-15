Ecofin Ltd. Increases Position in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)

Ecofin Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Covanta Holding Corporation accounts for about 1.9% of Ecofin Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ecofin Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Covanta Holding Corporation worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,848,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,360,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,817,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 616,425 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,179,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 936,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 799,767 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE CVA) traded down 2.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 796,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Covanta Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Covanta Holding Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corporation will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Covanta Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -526.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Covanta Holding Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta Holding Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

