EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.01

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.01 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4,751.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,552 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after acquiring an additional 233,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,648,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 357.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

