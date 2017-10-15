Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,104 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,346,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 66,726.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,384,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,921,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,885,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,409,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded down 2.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,070 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $200,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

