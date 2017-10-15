Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,305 Insperity, Inc. (NSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Insperity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE NSP) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,088 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 96.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

