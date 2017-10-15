Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stake in Cigna Corporation (CI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,130,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,514,000 after buying an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,335.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,489,000 after buying an additional 16,289,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,137,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,451,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,765,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,075,000 after buying an additional 913,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,909,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,604,000 after buying an additional 432,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE CI) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,110 shares. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. Cigna Corporation has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $193.00.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $230,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 24,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $4,262,718.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $12,437,684. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Cigna Corporation from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on Cigna Corporation from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cigna Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Cigna Corporation Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

