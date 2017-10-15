Dynamic Materials Corp. (BOOM) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dynamic Materials Corp. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Dynamic Materials Corp. worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynamic Materials Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynamic Materials Corp. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dynamic Materials Corp. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynamic Materials Corp. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dynamic Materials Corp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Grieves sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $66,022.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $220,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynamic Materials Corp. (NASDAQ BOOM) opened at 17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Dynamic Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s market cap is $265.12 million.

Dynamic Materials Corp. (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Dynamic Materials Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Dynamic Materials Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Dynamic Materials Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynamic Materials Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynamic Materials Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Dynamic Materials Corp.

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

