DXC Technology Company. (DXC) PT Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup Inc.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley upgraded DXC Technology Company. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded DXC Technology Company. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology Company. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE DXC) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. 2,027,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 287.19 and a beta of 1.04. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 128,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $10,270,089.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,006 shares of company stock worth $32,342,819. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at $30,415,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at $850,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter valued at $11,312,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

