Giyani Metals Corp (TSE:WDG) insider Duane Parnham bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$18,500.00.

Duane Parnham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Duane Parnham bought 12,500 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$5,875.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Duane Parnham bought 15,000 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Duane Parnham bought 25,000 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Duane Parnham bought 5,000 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Duane Parnham bought 5,000 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Duane Parnham bought 31,000 shares of Giyani Metals Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$14,880.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Duane Parnham Purchases 50,000 Shares of Giyani Metals Corp (WDG) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/duane-parnham-purchases-50000-shares-of-giyani-metals-corp-wdg-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.