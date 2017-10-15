DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 313.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of DST Systems worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DST Systems by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DST Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in DST Systems by 3,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DST Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DST Systems by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems, Inc. (DST) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 340,585 shares of the stock traded hands. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.90 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DST Systems, Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of DST Systems in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

