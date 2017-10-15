Dreman Value Management L L C Maintains Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)

Dreman Value Management L L C held its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group Inc. alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $215,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $2,606,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) traded down 0.24% on Friday, reaching $104.25. 412,577 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dreman Value Management L L C Maintains Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/dreman-value-management-l-l-c-maintains-stake-in-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.