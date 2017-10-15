Dreman Value Management L L C Holds Holdings in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Dreman Value Management L L C held its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in Huntsman Corporation were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman Corporation alerts:

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE HUN) traded up 3.90% on Friday, hitting $29.32. 6,812,478 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.79. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Huntsman Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/dreman-value-management-l-l-c-holds-holdings-in-huntsman-corporation-hun.html.

Huntsman Corporation Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.