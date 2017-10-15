Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Position Raised by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE LPG) opened at 7.72 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $417.47 million. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS AG set a $8.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

