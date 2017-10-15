Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE DPZ) opened at 192.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $151.23 and a 12 month high of $221.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.85 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post $5.71 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,007,000 after purchasing an additional 327,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,060,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,472,000 after purchasing an additional 930,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 732,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,887,000 after purchasing an additional 154,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

