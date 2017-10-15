Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 544.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree Inc. alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Gary M. Philbin sold 9,950 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $841,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,335.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 18,621 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $1,696,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,449 shares of company stock worth $9,139,337. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,070 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-shares-bought-by-atlantic-trust-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.