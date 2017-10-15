Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Broadband Corporation worth $62,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 15.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corporation alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ LBRDK) opened at 94.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.88 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 34,500 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $3,283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,608,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $4,054,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,770,289.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,670 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,998. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-holdings-in-liberty-broadband-corporation-lbrdk.html.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.