Diana Containerships (DCIX) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.2905328008538 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ DCIX) traded down 6.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,040,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $238.18. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $23,083.37. The company’s market capitalization is $115920.00.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported ($412.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($740.88) by $328.86. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 467.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($110.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Containerships will post ($2,848.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gyllenhammar Ab Peter sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

