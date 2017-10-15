Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Receives C$6.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.59.

DHX.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. This is a positive change from Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/dhx-media-ltd-class-b-dhx-b-receives-c6-59-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About Dhx Media Ltd Class B

Receive News & Ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.