Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) Trading Down NaN

Shares of Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR) dropped NaN during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 2,187,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

DXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dextera Surgical from $3.50 to $0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dextera Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Dextera Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.80 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.83 million.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dextera Surgical Inc. will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dextera Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dextera Surgical by 1,380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 344,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dextera Surgical by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Dextera Surgical Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc, formerly Cardica, Inc, designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons.

