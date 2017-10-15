Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €22.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.71 ($22.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Commerzbank Ag set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €13.62 ($16.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.52 ($24.14).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 24.99 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €9.85 and a 12-month high of €25.50. The stock has a market cap of €11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

