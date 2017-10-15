Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) PT Raised to $106.00

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLPH. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Delphi Automotive PLC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Delphi Automotive PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delphi Automotive PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE DLPH) traded down 0.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 1,257,759 shares of the stock traded hands. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $836,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $191,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,501.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,025. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 1,248.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

