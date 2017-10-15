CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on CVB Financial Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CVBF) opened at 23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.57. CVB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $25.25.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. CVB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other CVB Financial Corporation news, Director Anna Kan bought 4,660 shares of CVB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,356,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 169,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corporation Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

