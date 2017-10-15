CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Position Increased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.09% of CVB Financial Corporation worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other CVB Financial Corporation news, Director Anna Kan purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) opened at 23.49 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.57.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. CVB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

