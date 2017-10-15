Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,390,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,575,000 after acquiring an additional 460,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,312,000 after acquiring an additional 289,985 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,192,000 after acquiring an additional 537,357 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 42.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,613,000 after acquiring an additional 325,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) opened at 18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

