CSRA Inc. (CSRA) Position Increased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.20% of CSRA worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,408,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,233,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,520,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,528,000 after buying an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,902,000 after buying an additional 815,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,264,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 128,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,178,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,664,000 after buying an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CSRA Inc. alerts:

In other CSRA news, EVP John Reing sold 20,298 shares of CSRA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31,822.00, for a total transaction of $645,922,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,967,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig L. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $646,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) remained flat at $31.38 during trading on Friday. 559,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.95. CSRA Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CSRA had a return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSRA Inc. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSRA Inc. (CSRA) Position Increased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/csra-inc-csra-position-increased-by-oak-associates-ltd-oh.html.

CSRA Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.