CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRY. BidaskClub lowered CryoLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CryoLife has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

Get CryoLife Inc. alerts:

CryoLife (CRY) opened at 20.30 on Wednesday. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CryoLife will post $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) Price Target Raised to $26.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cryolife-inc-cry-price-target-raised-to-26-00.html.

In other CryoLife news, Director James Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,761.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,050 shares of company stock worth $3,769,825. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CryoLife by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.