Critical Review: Minerals Technologies (MTX) and The Competition

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minerals Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 9.62% 15.04% 5.56% Minerals Technologies Competitors -2.43% 9.00% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerals Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerals Technologies Competitors 161 1013 1266 24 2.47

Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Minerals Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.62 billion $349.20 million 16.72 Minerals Technologies Competitors $1.96 billion $301.94 million 16.43

Minerals Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minerals Technologies. Minerals Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc. The Performance Materials segment is a supplier of bentonite and bentonite-related products to industrial and consumer markets globally. The Refractories segment produces and markets monolithic and shaped refractory materials and specialty products, services and application and measurement equipment. The Energy Services segment offers a range of services to improve the production, costs, compliance and environmental impact of activities performed in the oil and gas industry.

