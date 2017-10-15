Critical Contrast: Centene Corporation (CNC) and WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Centene Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of WellCare Health Plans shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Centene Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of WellCare Health Plans shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centene Corporation and WellCare Health Plans’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene Corporation 1.72% 14.62% 4.24% WellCare Health Plans 1.66% 14.91% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centene Corporation and WellCare Health Plans, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene Corporation 1 4 12 0 2.65 WellCare Health Plans 0 9 6 0 2.40

Centene Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $93.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus target price of $178.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given WellCare Health Plans’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WellCare Health Plans is more favorable than Centene Corporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centene Corporation and WellCare Health Plans’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene Corporation $43.65 billion 0.36 $2.19 billion $4.55 19.90 WellCare Health Plans $15.36 billion 0.49 $623.20 million $5.69 29.64

Centene Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than WellCare Health Plans. Centene Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WellCare Health Plans, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Centene Corporation has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WellCare Health Plans has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Centene Corporation Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace. Its Specialty Services segment consists of its specialty companies offering a range of healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups and other commercial organizations, as well as to its own subsidiaries.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 3.9 million members in 50 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, it operated Medicaid health plans in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2016, it offered MA coordinated care plans (CCPs) in certain counties in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

