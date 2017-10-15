Critical Comparison: Charter Financial Corp. (CHFN) and Its Peers

Charter Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CHFN) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charter Financial Corp. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Charter Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Charter Financial Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Financial Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Financial Corp. 21.28% 7.57% 1.07% Charter Financial Corp. Competitors 19.76% 8.38% 0.88%

Dividends

Charter Financial Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charter Financial Corp. pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Financial Corp. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Financial Corp. $68.25 million N/A 18.53 Charter Financial Corp. Competitors N/A N/A 25.55

Charter Financial Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Charter Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Financial Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charter Financial Corp. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Financial Corp. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Charter Financial Corp. Competitors 380 2907 2380 70 2.37

Charter Financial Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Charter Financial Corp.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charter Financial Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Charter Financial Corp. beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Charter Financial Corp.

Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for CharterBank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans and investment securities, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The Bank offers a range of community banking services to its customers, including online banking and bill payment services, mobile banking, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card, and automated teller machine (ATM) card services and the availability of a network of ATMs. As of September 30, 2016, the Company operated 20 branch offices in west-central Georgia, east-central Alabama and the Florida Gulf Coast.

