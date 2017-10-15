Critical Analysis: PURE Bioscience (PURE) versus Tronox (TROX)

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS: PURE) and Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PURE Bioscience and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -276.96% -125.22% -74.90% Tronox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Tronox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $1.84 million 37.15 -$5.72 million ($0.08) -13.63 Tronox $2.27 billion 1.38 $394.00 million N/A N/A

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than PURE Bioscience.

Summary

Tronox beats PURE Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. The Company’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver and its products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC). It offers PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant to restaurant chains and food processors. It is testing and continuing development of PURE Control to utilize PURE Control as a direct food contact processing aid for raw meats, including beef and pork. In addition to PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control, it manufactures and sells SDC-based products for end use; products preserved with SDC, and SDC as a raw material ingredient for manufacturing use. These products include PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate, PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate, Axen 30, Axenohl and SILVERION.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

