Critical Analysis: Bitauto Hldg (BITA) and Its Competitors

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE: BITA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bitauto Hldg to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto Hldg has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto Hldg’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitauto Hldg and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Hldg 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitauto Hldg Competitors 397 1547 2605 86 2.51

Bitauto Hldg currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.67%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Bitauto Hldg’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitauto Hldg has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Bitauto Hldg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto Hldg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitauto Hldg and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Hldg $1.07 billion $105.77 million -41.74 Bitauto Hldg Competitors $952.95 million $127.27 million 56.01

Bitauto Hldg has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Bitauto Hldg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto Hldg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Hldg -2.91% -6.75% -0.72% Bitauto Hldg Competitors 0.35% 26.48% 6.20%

Summary

Bitauto Hldg rivals beat Bitauto Hldg on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bitauto Hldg Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates through three segments: advertising business, EP platform business and digital marketing solutions business. The advertising business offers a range of advertising services mainly to automakers through its Websites, as well as mobile applications. The EP platform business provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile customers in China. The digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services.

