Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Waldron LP bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) opened at 24.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.69 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $850.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.34 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $176,430.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing (G&P), which includes its natural gas, crude oil and produced water G&P operations; storage and transportation, which includes its natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation operations, and marketing, supply and logistics, which includes its natural gas liquid (NGL) supply and logistics business, crude oil storage and rail loading facilities and fleet, and salt production business.

