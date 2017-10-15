Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $940.00 price objective (down previously from $980.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $1,258.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,135.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,058.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 1007.87 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $743.59 and a 52 week high of $1,014.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $957.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.37. The stock has a market cap of $698.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post $30.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alphabet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 403,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

