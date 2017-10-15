Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.10 ($47.17).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR G1A) opened at 40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €32.10 and a 1-year high of €47.84. The stock has a market cap of €7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

