Credit Suisse Group (CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 1,524,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company’s market cap is $40.46 billion.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 265.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,037,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 131.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,745,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,160 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,137,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,210,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 976,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,781,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

