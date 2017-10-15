Cowen and Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Cowen and Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aercap Holdings N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Aercap Holdings N.V. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Aercap Holdings N.V. in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aercap Holdings N.V. from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aercap Holdings N.V. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aercap Holdings N.V. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.55.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) opened at 52.35 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. Aercap Holdings N.V. had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post $6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Holdings N.V. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Aengus Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $4,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,231,875 shares in the company, valued at $111,303,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gradon sold 742 shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $37,218.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $169,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 10.9% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

