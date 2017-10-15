Cowen and Company Lowers NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) to Market Perform

Cowen and Company downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get NanoString Technologies Inc. alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ NSTG) traded down 2.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 575,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock’s market cap is $278.25 million. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.17. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 329.59%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen and Company Lowers NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) to Market Perform” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/cowen-and-company-lowers-nanostring-technologies-inc-nstg-to-market-perform.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 504,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and sells intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.