Cowen and Company Analysts Give Alcoa Corp (AA) a $51.00 Price Target

Cowen and Company set a $51.00 price objective on Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Alcoa Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa Corp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa Corp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 47.71 on Wednesday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Alcoa Corp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa Corp by 4,113.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658,703 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa Corp by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,539,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,320 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,686,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa Corp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,745 shares during the period.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

