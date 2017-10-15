Covington Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 326,420.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,259,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after buying an additional 2,258,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after buying an additional 974,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 100.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after buying an additional 265,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 56.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 711,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 256,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 1,472,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

iShares MSCI Canada Index Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

