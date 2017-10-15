Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys New Stake in Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.05% of Qiagen N.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen N.V. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at 34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Qiagen N.V. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.09 million. Qiagen N.V. had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Commerzbank Ag restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiagen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

Qiagen N.V. Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

