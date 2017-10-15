Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 14,800 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of WesBanco worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $53,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,077.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) opened at 41.68 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $94.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

