CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoreSite Realty Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5995873356613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) opened at 112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.56. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.32 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $447,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,973,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $885,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

