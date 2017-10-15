Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE CXW) opened at 25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $436.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.92 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Corecivic’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $128,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,194.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $451,474. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

