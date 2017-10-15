Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CVE:CMMC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report published on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.45 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CVE CMMC) opened at 1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co..

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a development and operating mining company in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

