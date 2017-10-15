Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 6,456 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Comerica worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 20.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co set a $79.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE CMA) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,829 shares. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.08 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.22%. Comerica’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $605.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $203,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,427,347.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,383 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

