Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $14.44 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,234,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,545,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,925,346,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,370,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,462,643,000 after purchasing an additional 845,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,111,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,043,909,000 after purchasing an additional 244,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,504,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,696,000 after purchasing an additional 428,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $36,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,517 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $9,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,109,156.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,549 shares of company stock valued at $47,224,679. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. 1,043,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

