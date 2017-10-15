Contrasting Regional Management Corp. (RM) & Its Rivals

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is one of 27 public companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Regional Management Corp. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 10.37% 12.98% 3.88% Regional Management Corp. Competitors -28.40% -17.29% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Regional Management Corp. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Regional Management Corp. Competitors 163 654 1048 51 2.52

Regional Management Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Regional Management Corp.’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regional Management Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management Corp.’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. $246.92 million $68.46 million 10.72 Regional Management Corp. Competitors $564.84 million $92.07 million 16.31

Regional Management Corp.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp.. Regional Management Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. rivals beat Regional Management Corp. on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

