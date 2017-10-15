Contrasting H&E Equipment Services (HEES) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $965.22 million 1.09 $137.07 million $1.11 26.86 Interpace Diagnostics Group $13.76 million 2.38 -$10.89 million ($0.96) -1.54

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&E Equipment Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 4.08% 27.93% 3.09% Interpace Diagnostics Group -37.08% -32.06% -11.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for H&E Equipment Services and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Dividends

H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Interpace Diagnostics Group does not pay a dividend. H&E Equipment Services pays out 99.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. The Company’s principal business activities include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. As of February 16, 2017, the Company had 78 facilities located throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company rents its heavy construction and industrial equipment to its customers on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. The Company sells new heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company is a distributor of Grove and Manitowoc crane equipment.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., formerly PDI, Inc., is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management. The Company operates through molecular diagnostics segment. It offers molecular tests, such as PancraGen, which is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy, and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules risk of malignancy utilizing a gene expression assay. Through its molecular diagnostics business, the Company provides diagnostic options for detecting genetic and other molecular alterations that are associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, which are focused on early detection of cancer.

