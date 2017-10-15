Contrasting Cohu (COHU) & Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cohu has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive Corporation has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohu and Fortive Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $314.92 million 2.18 $37.41 million $0.69 35.51 Fortive Corporation $6.36 billion 3.95 $1.49 billion $2.54 28.48

Fortive Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu. Fortive Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fortive Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cohu pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortive Corporation pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Fortive Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu 6.21% 11.59% 7.76% Fortive Corporation 14.02% 32.88% 11.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Fortive Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Fortive Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cohu and Fortive Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fortive Corporation 0 7 5 0 2.42

Cohu presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Fortive Corporation has a consensus price target of $65.22, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Cohu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats Cohu on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes. It operates through semiconductor equipment segment. It offers products for the pick-and-place, gravity-feed, test-in-strip and turret handling, MEMS, burn-in and system-level test markets. It sells various products, including Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Eclipse, Delta LinX, Rasco SO1000, Rasco SO2000, Rasco Saturn and Jupiter, Rasco Jaguar, Ismeca NY32, Ismeca NY20 and Delta Fusion HD. Its manufacturing operations are located in Malacca, Malaysia (handlers); Poway, California (thermal subsystems); Laguna, the Philippines (kits and contactors); Kolbermoor, Germany (handlers), and Osaka, Japan (contactors).

About Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The Company’s brands operate in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization, automation and specialty, and franchise distribution markets. The Professional Instrumentation segment offers essential products, software and services used to create actionable intelligence by measuring and monitoring a range of physical parameters in industrial applications, including electrical current, radio frequency signals, distance, pressure and temperature. The Industrial Technologies segment offers critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and transportation markets around the world.

